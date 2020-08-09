Larsi border checkpoint employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Kakheti
A 27-year-old man, who works at Larsi border checkpoint, has tested positive for coronavirus in the village of Vejini, Gurjaani Municipality, said Manana Gogashvili, the head of Gurjaani Public Health Center, Trend reports via 1tv.
Since morning the epidemiologists have been working in the village of Vejini.
As of August 9, nine new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Georgia, increasing the total number of infected people to 1225, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC).
Four more patients have recovered from the novel virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured patients up to 1000.
Ambassador Lee Litzenberger Visits Red Crescent Warehouse ahead of Delivery of Hygiene Supplies to 600 Households (PHOTO)
Latest
Prime Minister of India to inaugurate submarine cable connectivity to Andaman & Nicobar Islands 10th August
US expert: Development of Amulsar mine causes tremendous pollution of fresh-water resources in Caucasus
Special Forces Units also involved in first stage of Azerbaijani-Turkish tactical exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani MFA: Armenia is making attempts to illegally resettle Armenians from Middle East to Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent regions