Ekaterine Tikaradze: We decided to close Dreamland Oasis, epidemiological study will be launched at the hotel

We have decided to close the Dreamland Oasis for a certain period, and an epidemiological study will be launched at the hotel, – Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze stated, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to Minister, about 400 doctors attended the conference at the Dreamland Oasis Hotel in Chakvi resort, where one of the visitors was diagnosed with coronavirus.

“About 400 Georgian doctors attended a very important conference at the hotel Oasis. My deputy Tamar Gabunia and also the head of the regulatory agency Zaal Kapanadze should have arrived there. At this stage, we think that their visit should be postponed, because, as you know, the coronavirus was detected in the hotel. We have decided to close the Oasis Hotel for some time, but at the same time we have taken immediate measures to start an epidemiological study and test doctors on the ground so that they can be relocated to a quarantine area following the protocol,” – said Ekaterine Tikaradze.