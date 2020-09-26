Deputy Health Minister – Georgia maintains ‘dark green zone’ status on global COVID-risk scale

Georgia’s status on the global COVID-risk scale has not changed and the country is considered as a dark green zone – said Tamar Gabunia, Deputy Minister of IDPs, Labor, Health and Social Affairs, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to Gabunia, world countries are compared based on the average number of new cases and the number of tests.

The average global incidence rate per 100 000 population today is approximately 19. Below 19 are countries of low risk and above 19 – of high risk.

“Georgia’s 14-day incidence rate is 5.5 at present, and despite the latest increased cases of COVID-19, Georgia maintains the status of being a low-risk county,” Gabunia said.