Georgia to receive up to 700,000 COVID-19 vaccines as soon as effective one becomes available

Georgia will receive between 600 - 700,000 COVID-19 vaccines as soon as an effective one becomes available, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Head of the National Centre for Disease Control Amiran Gamkrelidze noted that Georgia will purchase the vaccines gradually.

Initially individuals from vulnerable groups will be vaccinated.

"When the third phase of studies are completed and one of the 4-5 vaccines will be approved by the World Health Organisation, the European Medicines Agency, Georgia will receive 600-700,000 doses gradually. It will happen at the end of the year or the next year, when vaccination against COVID-19 will start all over the world”, said Gamkrelidze.

On October 8, 2020 Georgian Finance Minister Ivane Matchavariani said that the World Bank is ready to support Georgia in the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines as soon as an effective one becomes available.