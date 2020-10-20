Online election registry available for Georgian citizens residing abroad

Georgian citizens residing abroad can find a polling station in their respective country via an online registry set up by the Georgian Foreign Ministry, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The online registry at geoconsul.gov.ge/ka/check/electionsPlace Place makes it easier to find a polling station where Georgians can vote for the parliamentary elections of October 31.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Georgia announced in early September that citizens registered abroad will be able to cast ballot in 40 countries. Meanwhile, citizens were able to register with their embassies abroad by October 11.

Parliamentary elections will be held in Georgia on October 31. On Election Day Georgian citizens will also elect mayors in five municipalities and City Council (Sakrebulo) MPs in four municipalities.