Voting process at Georgian polling stations ongoing in peaceful environment - CEC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Ana Mikeladze, Press Speaker of Central Election Commission (CEC) said that the voting process at polling stations is ongoing in a peaceful environment and voters can vote freely without any impediments, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to Mikeladze, 127 special polling stations are opened for voters being in self-isolation or medical care through movable ballot boxes.

Mikeladze also reported that 292,587 voters had cast their ballots by 10:00 and the voter turnout was 8.33 percent. The highest voter turnout was in Racha-Lechkhumi and Svaneti, the lowest – Adjara region.

According to the Central Election Commission (CEC), 3.526 million voters are registered for the elections of which 3.511 million – in Georgia, and 14,170 – abroad.

A total of 3.657 million polling stations are opened across Georgia and 52 polling stations are established abroad. The 11 special polling stations are opened at penitentiary facilities and, as an exception, 127 COVID stations are operating for voters, who are in special lists of CEC and are in inpatient care, quarantine, and self-isolation.

The 50 political entities registered by CEC are taking part in the 2020 parliamentary elections. The 500 Majoritarian (single mandate) MP candidates are running for 30 Majoritarian Election Constituencies.

The 2020 parliamentary elections are held with the new election system. The voters are electing members of the parliament with a 4-year term with a mixed model – 120 MPs will be elected through proportional election system, 30 – Majoritarian system.

A party or electoral bloc that will receive more than 40 percent of votes through the proportional system, will be able to staff the parliamentary majority and form the government.

