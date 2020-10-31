Georian CEC introduces media with the information about voter turnout for 12:00

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Ana Mikeladze, Press Speaker of Central Election Commission (CEC) introduced the media with the information about the voter turnout for 12:00, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to CEC, 681,583 voters had cast their ballots by 12:00 and the voter turnout for noon was 19.41 percent.

The highest voter turnout was still detected in Racha-Lechkhumi and Svaneti, the lowest – Adjara region.

Mikeladze also reminded the parties involved in the elections that leading promotional activities were prohibited in the voting buildings and nobody had the right to intimidate the voters.

She also underlined that the voting was confidential and nobody had the right to disclose someone’s free choice.

The 2020 parliamentary elections are being held in Georgia.

According to the CEC, 3.526 million voters are registered for the elections of which 3.511 million – in Georgia, and 14,170 – abroad.

A total of 3.657 million polling stations are opened across Georgia and 52 polling stations are established abroad. The 11 special polling stations are opened at penitentiary facilities and, as an exception, 127 COVID stations are operating for voters, who are in special lists of CEC and are in inpatient care, quarantine, and self-isolation.

The 50 political entities registered by CEC are taking part in the 2020 parliamentary elections. The 500 Majoritarian (single mandate) MP candidates are running for 30 Majoritarian Election Constituencies.

