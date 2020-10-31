Polling process for the parliamentary elections ended

The polling process for the parliamentary elections of Georgia ended at 20:00, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Polling stations have been closed throughout Georgia.

The 2020 parliamentary elections are held with the new election system. The voters are electing members of the parliament with 4-year term with a mixed model – 120 MPs will be elected through proportional election system, 30 – Majoritarian system.

A party or election bloc that will receive more than 40% of votes through proportional system, will be able to staff the parliamentary majority and form the government.