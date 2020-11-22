Traffic restriction resumes in 7 large cities of Georgia from today

Effective today, both pedestrian and transport traffic is prohibited after 10 PM in large cities: Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Batumi, Rustavi, Zugdidi, Gori, and Poti, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

A two-day easing off of restrictions was announced due to the run-off elections.

This restriction does not apply to international freight transport, in coordination with the Operations Command, to persons and transport whose movement is essential for fulfilling their duties, including representatives medical, pharmaceutical, and strategically important sites and media outlets, and delivery service couriers.