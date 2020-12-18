Georgian PM names new Cabinet

Georgia’s Acting Prime Minister, Giorgi Gakharia, presented a new Cabinet to the parliament on Friday, Trend reports citing 1TV.

There is no major reshuffle in the cabinet, Gocha Lortkipanidze replaced Tea Tsulukiani at the post of the Minister of Justice. Tsulukiani herself now chairs the Education, Science and Culture Committee at the parliament of Georgia.

The new Cabinet includes Maia Tskitishvili as the Minister of Regional Development, and Infrastructure, Gocha Lortkipanidze as the Minister of Justice, Vakhtang Gomelauri retains the post of the Minister of Internal Affairs, Natia Turnava – the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, David Zalkaliani keeps the post of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ivane Machavariani remains the Minister of Finance, Mikheil Chkhenkeli will be the Minister of Education, Ekaterine Tikaradze remains the Minister of Health, Levan Davitashvili will be the Minister of Environment Protection and Agriculture and Irakli Gharibashvili – the Minister of Defense, and Tea Akhvlediani remains the State Minister for Reconciliation and Civic Equality.

Georgian parliament will approve the new Cabinet next week.