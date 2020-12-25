Tbilisi City Hall temporarily allows private transport to drive on bus lanes
In a bid to curb the traffic in Georgia’s capital, Tbilisi City Hall allowed private passenger transport to drive on bus lanes, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
“Since private transport mobility increased by 20% amid coronavirus-related restrictions, City Hall decided to permit passenger vehicles to drive in bus lanes from December 25 to December 31,” Tbilisi Vice-Mayor Irakli Khmaladze said.
The Georgian government imposed a two-month partial lockdown on November 28.
