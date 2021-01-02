Georgia reports 342 new cases of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.2

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported a total of 342 new cases of coronavirus after conducting 3,288 tests over the last 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Meanwhile, 2,981 people have recovered and 44 individuals have died. 8,181 individuals remain infected with the virus.

As of now, Georgia has reported 228,752 total cases of COVID-19, including 217,973 recoveries and 2,572 deaths since last February.

Out of the 342 new cases:

183 were reported in Tbilisi

42 were reporter in Imereti

30 were reported in Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti

28 were reported in Kakheti

20 were reported in Adjara

17 were reported in Kvemo Kartli

7 were reported in Shida Kartli

6 were reported in Mtskheta-Mtianeti

5 were reported in Samtskhe-Javakheti

4 were reported in Guria

Although restrictions on movement from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. have been lifted on New Year night, they are again in force afterwards.

Municipal transport in Tbilisi, Rustavi, Kutaisi, Batumi, Gori, Zugdidi, Poti and Telavi as well as intercity transport will not work until January 31.

