Georgia becomes member of World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies

Georgia has become a member of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) through the application of Invest in Georgia, which is run by the country's export support agency Enterprise Georgia, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

"Enterprise Georgia will benefit from various opportunities including the ability to share in best practices, explore opportunities of new partnerships, and participate in various forums and seminars to further comprehend the newest tendencies in terms of global FDI", - reads the press release published by the agency.

The World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) is an international organisation established in 1995 by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, which acts as a forum for investment promotion agencies, provides networking and promotes experience sharing in investment promotion.

Currently WAIPA unites more than 170 members worldwide from 130 countries.