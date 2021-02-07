Ministry of Education renews recommendations amid pandemic

Georgian Ministry of Education renewed recommendations ahead of in-person learning resumption, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The Ministry noted that some recommendations issued a year ago remain unchanged.

“In particular, the school can determine the length of the lessons; Plan its own model of mixed learning; The school must provide individual or group work with students who could not attend online classes. The parent is still able to choose between online and in-person learning,” the Ministry said on Sunday.

At least 20% of the school staff will be tested on coronavirus every two weeks, the Ministry added.

According to the agency, despite the pandemic, educational infrastructure projects were running smoothly in 2020. 30 schools were built; nine schools renewed and more than 150 partially renovated. Over 100 schools are under modernization. 60 new schools will open in 2021.

Effective February 15, in-person school studies will resume in the remaining three big Georgian cities: Tbilisi, Rustavi, and Kutaisi.