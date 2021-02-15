Georgia reports 165 new cases of coronavirus for Feb.15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

Georgia has reported 165 new cases of coronavirus, 639 recoveries and 11 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 3,601 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today. Some 9,197 tests have been conducted on the weekend around the country.

The new 165 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 57 cases

Adjara - 10 cases

Imereti - 31 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 6 cases

Shida Kartli - 6 cases

Guria - 13 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 14 cases

Kakheti - 17 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 2 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 9 cases

Georgia has had 265,722 cases of coronavirus since February 2020. Some 258,732 of the 265,722 individuals have recovered, while 3,336 others have died.

