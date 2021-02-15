Georgia reports 165 new cases of coronavirus for Feb.15
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15
By Tamilla Mamedova - Trend:
Georgia has reported 165 new cases of coronavirus, 639 recoveries and 11 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
Some 3,601 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today. Some 9,197 tests have been conducted on the weekend around the country.
The new 165 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 57 cases
Adjara - 10 cases
Imereti - 31 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 6 cases
Shida Kartli - 6 cases
Guria - 13 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 14 cases
Kakheti - 17 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 2 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 9 cases
Georgia has had 265,722 cases of coronavirus since February 2020. Some 258,732 of the 265,722 individuals have recovered, while 3,336 others have died.
