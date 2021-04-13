Deputy Finance Minister: Georgia ranks first in Europe with economic growth rate according to IMF

Georgian Deputy Finance Minister Mikheil Dundua says that according to the economic growth forecast of the International Monetary Fund the Georgian economy will grow by 34.5% in 2021-2026 and with this rate Georgia ranks first in Europe, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

"Malta takes the second place with 34.5% of economic growth followed by Montenegro with 31% of economic growth", says Dundua.

Dundua said that according to the IMF, Georgia's gross domestic product per capita based on purchasing power parity will increase by 52% in current prices in 2021-2026 and will reach $22,695 in 2026.

"With this growth rate, Georgia ranks 12th in the world", said Dundua.

The IMF forecasts that Georgia's GDP per capita based on purchasing power parity in 2021 will reach $15,709, which is the new historical maximum of Georgia, says the ministry.