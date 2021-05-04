Georgian PM to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4

Trend:

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan, the press service of the Georgian government said, Trend reports.

Within the framework of the visit, Garibashvili will meet with the Azerbaijani PM Ali Asadov and the chairman of the Milli Mejlis (parliament) Sahiba Gafarova.

During the visit, the prime minister will be accompanied by his deputy, foreign minister David Zalkaliani.