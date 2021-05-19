Georgia reports 1,160 new cases of coronavirus for May 19
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19
Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia reported 1,160 new cases of coronavirus, 1,302 recoveries and 20 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
As reported, 28,209 tests have been conducted around the country on the weekend, 18,023 of the 28,209 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 10,186 were PCR tests.
The new cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 588 cases
Adjara - 86 cases
Imereti - 113 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 80 cases
Shida Kartli - 53 cases
Guria - 31 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 110 cases
Kakheti - 51 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 21 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 22 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 5 cases.
The country has had 332,601 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.
Some 4.58 percent of tested individuals had COVID-19 in the past 14 days.
Some 313,651 of the 332,601 patients have recovered, while 4,519 have died from the virus.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356