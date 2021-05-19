Georgia reports 1,160 new cases of coronavirus for May 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

Georgia reported 1,160 new cases of coronavirus, 1,302 recoveries and 20 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, 28,209 tests have been conducted around the country on the weekend, 18,023 of the 28,209 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 10,186 were PCR tests.

The new cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 588 cases

Adjara - 86 cases

Imereti - 113 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 80 cases

Shida Kartli - 53 cases

Guria - 31 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 110 cases

Kakheti - 51 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 21 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 22 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 5 cases.

The country has had 332,601 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Some 4.58 percent of tested individuals had COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

Some 313,651 of the 332,601 patients have recovered, while 4,519 have died from the virus.

