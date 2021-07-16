Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for July 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 1,653 new cases of coronavirus, 466 recoveries and 13 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In total, 34,800 tests have been conducted around the country of which 18,765 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 16,035 were PCR tests.

The new COVID-19 cases across Georgia:

Tbilisi - 980

Imereti - 155

Adjara - 118

Kvemo Kartli - 96

Kakheti - 94

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 72

Shida Kartli - 48

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 39

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 20

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 18

Guria - 13

As of today 10,703 individuals are in self-isolation and 52 individuals are under quarantine.

Since February 26, 2020 Georgia has had 384,387 cases of coronavirus, 362,957 recoveries and 5,516 deaths.

---

