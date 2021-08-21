Georgian PM arrived in Ukraine with an official visit

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili arrived in Ukraine with an official visit, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Defense Minister Andrii Taran, Georgian Ambassador to Ukraine Teimuraz Sharashenidze and other governmental officials hosted Georgian PM at the Lvov International Airport.

Official meetings will continue from August 22 in Kiev. Irakli Garibashvili will meet President Volodymir Zelensky, Ukraine’s PM Denys Shmyhal and RADA Chairman Dmytro Razumkov. The Head of the Georgian government will participate in the Crimea Platform Summit.

The Georgian delegation includes Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze and Head of the Governmental Administration Ilia Darchiashvili.