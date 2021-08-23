Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for August 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23

Georgia has reported 2,354 new cases of coronavirus, 5,200 recoveries, and 60 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In total, 22,875 tests have been conducted around the country of which 12,208 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 10,667 were PCR tests.

The new cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 942 cases

Adjara - 368 cases

Imereti - 316 cases

Kakheti - 166 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 156 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 108 cases

Shida Kartli - 108 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 75 cases

Guria - 64 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 18 cases

As of today, 55,323 individuals are in self-isolation and 125 individuals are under quarantine.

Since February 26, 2020, Georgia has had 517,098 cases of coronavirus, 453,488 recoveries, and 6,831 deaths.

