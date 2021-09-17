Georgia shares data on new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 17
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 2,039 new cases of coronavirus, 2,192 recoveries and 56 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
The new 2,039 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 716 cases
Adjara - 128 cases
Imereti - 321 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 135 cases
Shida Kartli - 104 cases
Guria - 63 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 192 cases
Kakheti - 263 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 60 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 38 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 19 cases
The country has had 591,766 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.
Some 7.31 percent of tested individuals had COVID-19 in the past 14 days.
