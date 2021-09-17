Georgia shares data on new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 2,039 new cases of coronavirus, 2,192 recoveries and 56 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The new 2,039 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 716 cases

Adjara - 128 cases

Imereti - 321 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 135 cases

Shida Kartli - 104 cases

Guria - 63 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 192 cases

Kakheti - 263 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 60 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 38 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 19 cases

The country has had 591,766 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Some 7.31 percent of tested individuals had COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356