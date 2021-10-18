Georgia and US sign Memorandum of Understanding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

The US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin together with Georgian Minister of Defense Juansher Burchuladze signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the Georgia Defense and Deterrence Enhancement Initiative, Trend reports via Georgian media.

“This initiative marks a new phase of our bilateral security cooperation, and it demonstrates the U.S. commitment to supporting Georgia,” Austin wrote on Twitter.

“Georgia has consistently and steadfastly supported the US in promoting peace and stability in the region, and I’m glad to have this opportunity to reaffirm our support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he noted.

The memorandum signed today is important for Georgia to continue developing territorial defense capabilities, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said.

Georgian PM noted that the ongoing modernization process in the Defense Forces is the result of joint efforts of the US and Georgia.

