Strong partnership between Georgia and US of utmost importance – PM

In the current geopolitical environment, a strong partnership between Georgia and the US is important for the common interests of the two countries and Euro-Atlantic security, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili stated during the meeting with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Erika Olson, Trend reports via the press service of the Government Administration.

According to the statement of the press service, Garibashvili and Olson discussed security issues in the Black Sea region and the South Caucasus.

The meeting was also attended by US Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan and Georgian Vice PM/Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani.

Zalkaliani pointed out the importance of political stability in Georgia, underlining that, now that the recent elections are over, it is crucial to concentrate on the agenda of the country's development.

In the context of the importance of ensuring peace and stability in the region, the meeting highlighted the Peaceful Neighborhood Initiative – a new peace format proposed by the Georgian PM in the UN, the government's press service reports.

Zalkaliani also expressed hope that concrete steps will be taken in the nearest future to start the implementation of the decision of the NATO Summit in Bucharest.

