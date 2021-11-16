Georgian Finance Minister to present refined 2022 state budget

Georgian Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili presented a refined version of the 2022 state budget at the Georgian parliament, having named several priorities, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge

According to Lasha Khutsishvili, the monthly pension of people under 70 will increase by GEL 20 and GEL 25 for those above 70.

Over GEL 1 billion is allocated for financing social programs. The social aid for persons with disabilities under 18 will increase by GEL 25, by GEL 100 for war veterans.

The healthcare finances reach GEL 1 billion 861 million, including GEL 500 million will be directed to Covid pandemic-related expenses.

Wages of rural family doctors and nurses will increase by 10%. The same rise is expected in the public officials’ wages.

The 2022 state budget envisages financing of education and science with GEL 2 billion 91 million.

Finance Minister said that the Georgian economy began to restore. He claimed that the private sector must be a locomotive in this recovery.