Georgia’s tangerine exports double

Georgia 29 November 2021 15:02 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia’s tangerine exports double
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Kazakhstan’s oil-producing company opens tender for equipment repair services Tenders 16:14
Portugal finds 13 cases of Omicron variant at Lisbon soccer club Europe 16:03
Turkmenistan ready to provide its port facilities in Caspian Sea for ECO countries Transport 16:03
Cargo transportation via Iran’s Ahvaz International Airport climbs Transport 16:02
Israel's Partner Communications swings to Q3 profit Israel 16:01
Foreign assets of Azerbaijan’s commercial banks increase in 10M2021 Finance 15:55
One person injured in mine explosion during repair and construction work in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district Society 15:52
Georgia expects slower monetary policy normalization pace – TBC Capital Georgia 15:51
SOCAR to optimize fuel production at Baku refinery based on international standards Politics 15:46
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 29 Society 15:44
Turkey reveals volume of cargo transshipped via its local ports in 10M2021 Turkey 15:44
SOCAR expects progress on Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery reconstruction project by late 2021 Economy 15:41
Mortar and artillery units of Azerbaijani army hold live-fire tactical exercises (VIDEO) Politics 15:40
Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan bilateral trade up for 9M2021 Business 15:26
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Oil&Gas 15:26
Iran membership in ECO expands regional economic ties Business 15:25
Azerbaijani Economy Minister talks land allocated for Aghdam Industrial Park Economy 15:23
Uzbek Central Bank notes growth in volume of non-performing loans Uzbekistan 15:19
Russia detects 33,860 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 15:11
Georgia’s tangerine exports double Georgia 15:02
Iran looks to use new methods to export crude oil, gas condensate Oil&Gas 15:01
SOCAR Turkey announces time of making final decision on Merkury project Oil&Gas 14:59
Price of apartments in Iran’s Tehran rising Finance 14:52
Kazakhstan reports increase in cargo transport by air Transport 14:49
National Bank of Georgia shares data on loans interest growth Georgia 14:45
Azerbaijan records growth in prices for hotel services - Hotels & Restaurants Association Tourism 14:45
Georgia’s GDP shows unprecedented growth – PM Georgia 14:41
Azerbaijan’s volume of loans issued to industry, manufacturing sector decreases Finance 14:41
OPEC+ countries expected to adjust future plans at upcoming meeting - analyst Oil&Gas 14:40
Azerbaijan’s SMBDA and "ASAN Radio" launch radio programs for entrepreneurs Economy 14:37
Russia can fully increase oil production under OPEC+ deal - Deputy Prime Minister Russia 14:33
Iran sees increase in exports via customs of Sistan & Baluchestan Province Business 14:24
Turkey discloses number of ships received at local ports in October 2021 Turkey 14:21
Turkey discloses number of cars transshipped via local ports in 10M2021 Turkey 14:20
Kazakhstan records decline in prices of several main food products Kazakhstan 14:19
President Ilham Aliyev signs order to recall Consul General of Azerbaijan in Russia’s Yekaterinburg Politics 14:13
Number of Turkish citizens seeking job in Turkmenistan grows for 10M2021 Turkey 14:13
How will gas swap from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan via Iran benefit participants? Oil&Gas 14:09
Trilateral contract to help strengthen Iran's relations with neighbors – MP Oil&Gas 14:09
COVID-19 vaccination certificates in Azerbaijan have no expiration date, TABIB says Society 13:53
Uzbekistan takes over chairmanship of organization of ECO summit Uzbekistan 13:36
Russia plays very important role in normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 13:35
Azerbaijan looks to export diesel fuel to Turkish, Georgian markets (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 13:30
President Ilham Aliyev gives interview to Rossiya-1 TV channel (VIDEO) Politics 13:13
UNDP representative talks measures to protect rights of women in Azerbaijan Politics 13:02
Galt & Taggart shares overview of Georgia’s banking sector Georgia 13:02
Bank of Israel accelerating preparations for digital currency Israel 12:58
Bulgaria asks Azerbaijan to extend timeframe for gas supplies via alternative route Oil&Gas 12:57
Swapping of gas from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan to start in winter – Iranian Oil Minister Oil&Gas 12:57
Bulgaria receives 1/3 of agreed gas volumes from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 12:48
Russia has oil reserves for 30 years, gas for 50 years — Novak Russia 12:39
Turkey shares data on vehicles shipments between its Tuzla, Greek Patras ports Turkey 12:27
Iran eyes launching home appliances production line in Syria Business 12:26
Iran, Mali sign agreement to boost mining co-op Business 12:25
Iran's Deputy FM talks JCPOA negotiations at Vienna Business 12:24
Kazakhstan’s National Bank unveils assets returned by National Fund Kazakhstan 12:23
TAP’s technical forward capacity by Dec.5 Oil&Gas 12:18
Omicron poses "very high" global risk, countries must prepare - WHO Europe 12:17
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 12:15
Baku Higher Oil School celebrates its 10th anniversary Society 12:12
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on November 29 Oil&Gas 12:11
Using example of Zangazur corridor shows that Azerbaijan has opened new opportunities for ECO - expert Politics 12:11
Australia's reopening plans in doubt after Omicron cases Other News 12:05
Turkey's foreign trade turnover grows in October 2021 Turkey 11:58
Azerbaijan can help Iran in energy sector– Iranian experts on Ashgabat Summit Business 11:50
Turkey shares data on vehicle shipments between its Samsun, Russian Tuapse ports Turkey 11:50
Results of Sochi meeting give hope for consolidation of peace, stability in South Caucasus – experts Politics 11:30
Saakashvili to attend his trial on November 7 episode – penitentiary service Georgia 11:23
SOCAR eyes launching production of Euro-5 gasoline at Baku refinery in 2023 Oil&Gas 11:22
Event, dedicated to the anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi held in Tatarstan (PHOTO) Society 11:16
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for November 29 Georgia 11:16
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's financial market Finance 11:16
Kazakhstan Railways strengthens co-op with Belarus Kazakhstan 11:16
Two cases of Omicron variant detected in Canada, govt says Other News 11:14
Azerbaijani currency rates for November 29 Finance 11:07
Azerbaijani MoD shares footage from Kalbajar's liberated Istibulag village (VIDEO) Politics 11:07
Iran to increase electricity generation capacity Oil&Gas 11:01
Iran's Aghajari Oil & Gas Production Company conducts repairs in Rag-Sefid oil field Oil&Gas 11:01
Azerbaijan to hold meeting of Parliamentary Network of NAM Politics 10:55
No Omicron variant of coronavirus detected in Azerbaijan - National Hematology Center Society 10:54
Parliamentary Network of NAM established on initiative of Azerbaijani president (PHOTO) Politics 10:54
Iranian currency rates for November 29 Finance 10:49
Iran's POGC begins operations in South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 10:48
Iran's exports via border terminals in Sistan & Baluchestan Province up Business 10:48
Iran eyes increase in imports Business 10:41
Georgia’s petroleum gas imports decrease Georgia 10:37
Majority of CSTO countries support Azerbaijan despite Armenia's membership - Russian analyst Politics 10:36
Ideas put forward by Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev coming true - Ashgabat summit Politics 10:21
Uzbekistan shares updated COVID-19 data Uzbekistan 09:59
Oil rebounds on speculation OPEC+ may pause output increase Oil&Gas 09:42
Iran records increase in non-oil exports Business 09:30
National Iranian Oil Company clarifies some issues in oil-gas sector Oil&Gas 09:30
Iran keen to boost crude oil, gas extraction Oil&Gas 09:30
WHO says has no data on Omicron’s ability to cause more severe disease than other strains Other News 08:51
No emergencies recorded during parliamentary elections: Kyrgyz ministry Kyrgyzstan 08:32
Reducing cost of cargo transportation, transit between Iran, Azerbaijan to boost trade - official (Exclusive) Transport 08:00
France reports 8 suspected Omicron COVID-19 cases Europe 07:28
Seventh round of talks on Iranian nuclear deal to kick off in Vienna on Monday Nuclear Program 06:52
OPEC postponses technical meetings to evaluate Omicron impact -sources Other News 06:10
Israel closes borders due to spread of Omicron variant - health ministry Israel 05:29
All news