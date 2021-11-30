Georgian, Ukrainian, and Moldovan PMs hold meeting in Brussels

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

The Prime Ministers of Georgia, Ukraine, and Moldova discussed the priority directions and expectations for the Eastern Partnership summit scheduled for December 15, Trend reports via the press service of the Georgian Government Administration.

Prior to the talks with senior EU officials, Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili held the meeting with Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal and Moldovan PM Natalia Gavrilita.

According to Irakli Garibashvili, it is very important that the final declaration of the summit reflects Georgia's European aspirations.

The connectivity, transport, and communication links with the EU and taking concrete steps in this direction is the priority for Georgia, the PM added.

The PMs of the Associated Trio stated that their desire is to access the Common Economic Space of the EU and to intensify sectoral cooperation as much as possible to ensure the physical integration of the Associated Countries into the EU.

The meeting highlighted the role of the joint visit of the PMs of the Associated Trio, which once again indicates the special importance of the three countries in the EU integration.

