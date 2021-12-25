Wissol Petroleum Georgia to reduce fuel prices

Georgia 25 December 2021 14:31 (UTC+04:00)
Wissol Petroleum Georgia to reduce fuel prices
Combat duty carried out at high level in liberated territories - Azerbaijani MoD (VIDEO)
Combat duty carried out at high level in liberated territories - Azerbaijani MoD (VIDEO)
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
Azerbaijan confirms 559 more COVID-19 cases, 1,104 recoveries
Azerbaijan confirms 559 more COVID-19 cases, 1,104 recoveries
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Georgia names most used transport for imports Georgia 14:34
Wissol Petroleum Georgia to reduce fuel prices Georgia 14:31
TAP talks on measures to reduce carbon footprint at PRT Oil&Gas 14:20
Georgia, Turkey expand free trade agreement Georgia 14:20
Kazakhstan's fuel assemblies producer opens tender to rent cars Tenders 14:18
Georgia’s maritime export up in 11M2021 Georgia 14:16
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 25 Society 14:14
Azerbaijan destroys smuggled goods of Armenian production - Customs Committee Economy 14:13
India considers investing in Iran’s Chabahar-Zahedan railway line - PMO Transport 14:12
Azerbaijan reveals data on investments in fixed assets in Nakhchivan Economy 14:12
Classmates of President Ilham Aliyev congratulate him Politics 14:11
Car transshipment between Turkish Cesme and Italian Trieste revealed Turkey 14:11
Azerbaijan shares data on cargo transportation by sea Transport 14:09
Azerbaijan Jewelers Association's export revenues grow for 11M2021 Economy 14:05
Russia registers 981 Covid-related deaths in past 24 hours Russia 14:04
Azerbaijani banks increase total assets for 11M2021 Finance 14:02
First deputy head of Russian TASS News Agency congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14:01
Chairman of US Ethnic Understanding Foundation congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:59
Uzbek Central Bank reveals volume of liquid assets Uzbekistan 13:59
Turkmenistan intends to expand its chemical industry exports Business 13:53
President Alexander Lukashenko calls President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:26
Increase capital spending, India's Centre tells states Other News 13:00
VP Naidu pays tributes to Vajpayee on his birth anniversary Other News 12:56
Expert talks impact of Turkish lira exchange rate on Azerbaijan's economy Economy 12:40
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 25 Georgia 12:27
Combat duty carried out at high level in liberated territories - Azerbaijani MoD (VIDEO) Society 12:27
Uzbekistan shares data on regulatory capital of its banks Uzbekistan 12:14
‘Recall noble teachings of Jesus Christ’: PM Modi extends Christmas greetings Other News 12:01
Iran Zagros Oil & Gas Production Company boosts gas extraction Oil&Gas 11:45
Trade between Turkmenistan and Russia grows for 2021 - ambassador Business 11:25
Iran shares data on exports from Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari Province Business 11:16
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 25 Finance 10:48
Azerbaijan unveils petroleum coke exports indicators for 11M2021 Oil&Gas 10:47
Azerbaijan reports decrease in meat imports Economy 10:44
Turkey shares cargo traffic data for its Gemlik port in 11M2021 Turkey 10:43
Azerbaijani ports increase cargo handling Transport 10:42
Turkish FM congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10:40
Iran's egg prices to increase by elimination of official foreign exchange rate - Union Business 10:38
Russia doubles Turkmen gas imports volume in 2021 Oil&Gas 10:35
Georgian Aqua Geo LTD announces tender on warehouse construction Tenders 10:11
Iran increasing cargo transportation via East Azerbaijan province Transport 10:01
Kazakhstan eyes diversifying trade flows with ECO countries Business 10:00
Roche says at-home COVID-19 rapid test gets ok from FDA US 09:57
Iran eyes private sector cooperation in INSTC Transport 09:53
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Oil&Gas 09:52
Turkey discloses cargo traffic via local Iskenderun port for 11M2021 Turkey 09:42
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 24 Uzbekistan 09:40
Iran, Turkmenistan discuss bilateral co-op in electricity Business 09:38
Iran's SLAL shares data on imports Business 09:30
Uzbek Association plans to open brand stores in Azerbaijan Uzbekistan 09:29
UK’s Metito Utilities Limited to construct sewage treatment facilities in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 09:27
Georgia’s TBC Bank sees significant increase in residential real estate transactions Georgia 09:23
Azerbaijan’s Zangazur corridor has great potential for integration with routes of Turkic-speaking countries - MP Transport 09:21
91.2% of Azerbaijani citizens fully trust President Ilham Aliyev - SURVEY Politics 09:11
Houthi projectile kills two in Saudi Jazan Arab World 08:52
Place of next Putin-Biden meeting not under discussion now - Kremlin spokesman Russia 08:33
Iran’s foreign trade record broken in 13th govt. Iran 08:17
Kyrgyzstan adds 44 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 07:44
UN chief welcomes de-escalation in northern Ethiopia World 06:51
Russia conducts successful salvo launch of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles Russia 06:08
Turkey confirms 18,910 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 05:26
Many dead as refugee vessels sink in Greek waters World 04:43
NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana World 03:52
Over $880 mln put into lira deposit accounts - Turkish Minister Turkey 03:34
11 dead in refugee vessel tragedy off Greek island World 03:04
France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections Europe 02:20
Today, we entered new phase of army building work in Hadrut - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 02:11
Our people united around common goal and achieved what we wanted - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 02:06
Results of new economic path to be observed by summer: Erdogan Turkey 01:36
UK sets new record for COVID cases as Omicron sweeps London Europe 00:47
Turkmenistan, Iran review electricity cooperation Iran 00:17
FX-protected Turkish lira deposits surpass $2.24B in value: Erdogan Turkey 24 December 23:39
Turkmenistan became one of the first countries to register the “Sputnik Light” vaccine Turkmenistan 24 December 23:24
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their family members pray in Yukhari Govharagha mosque in Shusha (VIDEO) Politics 24 December 22:32
Today, I am a little saddened that my father did not live to see this day - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 22:14
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their son Heydar Aliyev plant tree on territory of military unit in Hadrut Politics 24 December 21:37
President Ilham Aliyev sets example by doing 15 pull ups (VIDEO) Politics 24 December 21:29
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Instagram page on occasion of birthday of President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 24 December 21:08
Azerbaijani President’s special rep talks work related to 'great return' of people to Karabakh region Politics 24 December 20:56
Price indexes of financial, construction sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 24 December 20:51
Azerbaijani, Armenian public reps meet in Russia for the first time after second Karabakh war Politics 24 December 20:50
Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 20:33
I would especially like to thank people of Azerbaijan for their congratulations and support - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 20:32
Support of people gives me strength, strengthens my determination – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 20:31
After Victory in second Karabakh war, our power, authority and sphere of influence expanded even more – Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 20:29
I celebrated my 50th birthday in Karabakh, in Aghjabadi, and my 60th birthday also in Karabakh, this time in Shusha - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 20:16
Azerbaijan - leader of South Caucasus, says deputy chairman of ruling party Politics 24 December 20:14
Distribution of liberated lands between two economic regions important – President Ilham Aliyev’s special rep Politics 24 December 20:13
Azerbaijan to continue work launched in liberated lands in 2022 – President Ilham Aliyev’s special rep Economy 24 December 19:46
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 24 December 19:23
Shusha operation already became saga - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 19:14
Georgian Parliament speaker resigns Georgia 24 December 18:59
Not one, not two, but many commando brigades already being established in Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 18:48
Azerbaijan implements projects in liberated lands that amazed the whole world – President Ilham Aliyev’s special rep Politics 24 December 18:48
Azerbaijan’s Bahar field reduces gas sales Oil&Gas 24 December 18:47
Establishment of commando brigade is novelty for us - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 18:44
Azerbaijan confirms 559 more COVID-19 cases, 1,104 recoveries Society 24 December 18:38
Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu congratulates President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO) Politics 24 December 18:37
Greenfields Petroleum discloses Gum Deniz field’s oil sale volume Oil&Gas 24 December 18:33
I can say it again – there is no Armenian army today - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 18:31
All news