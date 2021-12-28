Georgia sees increase in average monthly salaries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

The average monthly nominal earnings of employees in Georgia in the third quarter of 2021 increased by 10.4 percent or by 129 Georgian lari ($41.7), compared to the same period of 2020, and amounted to 1,368 Georgian lari ($442.7), Trend reports via the National Statistics Office (Geostat).

The highest monthly earnings in Georgia in the third quarter of 2021 were observed in the following sectors (compared to the same period of 2020):

Financial and insurance activities – 2,234 Georgian lari ($722.9) – 10.4-percent increase;

Information and communication – 2,193 Georgian lari ($709.7) – 2-percent increase;

Professional, scientific and technical activities – 2,003 Georgian lari ($648.2) – 4.9-percent increase;

Construction – 2,003 Georgian lari ($648.2) – 6.8-percent increase.

The average monthly salary for women in the reporting period of 2021 was set at 1,106 Georgian lari ($357.9) and 1,612 Georgian lari ($521.6) for men.

The annual wage growth was for women's salary was 13.1 percent and 9.5 percent for men. In the majority of sectors of the economic activities, the average monthly earnings of men were higher compared to women, Geostat said.

The average monthly salary in the business sector in the reporting period of 2021 has increased by 11.5 percent to 1,455 Georgian lari ($470.8). According to the types of activities, the highest salaries are recorded in the Professional, scientific and technical activities (2,265 Georgian lari ($733) – 3.5 percent increase) as well as in Arts, entertainment, and recreation (2,336 Georgian lari ($755.9) – 60.4 percent increase).

The average monthly salary in the non-profit and financial sector increased by 7.9 percent, compared to 2019, and amounted to 1,219 Georgian lari ($394.4).

According to the economic activity, the highest monthly earnings were observed in the Financial and insurance activities, Geostat said.

