Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia reported 2,097 new COVID-19 cases, 2,331 recoveries, and 51 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 39,036 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 23,112 tests were rapid, while the remaining 15,924 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 932,641 people, among them, 893,064 have recovered and 13,758 have died.

There are 42 people currently in quarantine, 4,712 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 873 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of December 30, more than 2.5 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 8,615 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

