Georgia releases COVID-19 data for January 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia reported 3,436 new COVID-19 cases, 1,805 recoveries, and 32 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 40,377 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 23,696 tests were rapid, while the remaining 16,681 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 945,609 people, among them, 906,708 have recovered and 14,041 have died.

There are 48 people currently in quarantine, 4,353 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 921 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of January 5, more than 2.5 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 7,191 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

