Azerbaijan ranks first among top petroleum gases exporters to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia’s imports of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons from Azerbaijan from January through November 2021 amounted to $201 million, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office (Geostat).

The current figure decreased by 11.6 percent, compared to $227.5 million worth of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons imported from Azerbaijan over the reporting period of 2020.

The amount of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons exported from Azerbaijan to Georgia only in November amounted to $37.7 million, which is and increase of 64.6 percent, compared to $22.9 million over the same period of 2020, and an increase of 54.5 percent, compared to $24.4 million in October 2021.

Thus, Azerbaijan ranked first among top exporters of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons over first 11 months of 2021, followed by Russia ($79 million) and Kazakhstan ($1.1 million).

Georgia’s total imports of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons from January through November 2021 amounted to $281.3 million, which is an increase of 4.8 percent, compared to $268.3 million worth of imports over the same period of 2020.

