Georgia’s electricity imports from Azerbaijan down

Azerbaijan became the main exporter of electricity to Georgia from January through November 2021, amounting to $24.5 million worth of exports, Trend reports via National Statistics Office.

However, Georgia’s electricity imports from Azerbaijan in the reporting period of 2021 decreased by 16.9 percent, compared to $29.5 million over the same period of 2020.

Meanwhile, Russia became the second main exporter of electricity to Georgia with $9.8 million worth of electricity, followed by Turkey ($6.7 million).

According to Georgia’s Electricity Market Operator (ESCO), Azerbaijan ranks second among the main exporters of electricity to Georgia over first 11 months of 2021 with 528.8 million kWh, following after Russia with 1.1 billion kWh, while Turkey ranks 3 among the exporters with 161.2 million kWh.

Georgia's total electricity imports from January through November 2021 amounted to $41.1 million, Geostat said.

