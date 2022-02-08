Georgia shares data on cement imports from Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia’s cement imports from Azerbaijan in 2021 amounted to $30.6 million, which is an increase of 66.3 percent, compared to 2020 ($18.4 million), Trend reports via National Statistics Office (Geostat).

The exported amount of cement from Azerbaijan to Georgia over 2021 also increased by 66.5 percent, compared to the same period of 2020 – from 381,524 tons to 635,280 tons.

Georgia’s cement imports from Azerbaijan in December 2021 alone amounted to $2.6 million, which is an increase of 30 percent, compared to $2 million worth of cement over the same month of 2020.

However, the same figure decreased by 16.1 percent, compared to $3.1 million in November 2021, the report said.

Thus, Azerbaijan became the main cement exporter to Georgia in 2021, followed by Turkey ($13.1 million) and Russia ($21,630).

Georgia’s total imports of cement in 2021 amounted to $43.8 million, which is an increase of 17.1 percent, compared to $37.4 million over the same period of 2020.

