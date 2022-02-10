Georgia, UK talk co-op in defense and security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

Georgia and the UK discussed the cooperation in the defense and security fields, Trend reports via the press service of the Georgian Parliament.

The issue was discussed at the meeting between the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili with the Chair of the Defense Select Committee of the House of Commons of the UK, Tobias Ellwood, and the Committee members.

The parties noted the successful cooperation between the Defense Ministries of two countries and their key role in the bilateral relations between Georgia and the UK.

Papuashvili noted that the counselors dispatched by the British Defense Ministry significantly contribute to the improvement of the activity of the Defense Ministry of Georgia.

He underlined the engagement of Britain in the development of the cybersecurity capacity of Georgia, namely, in the development of the national cybersecurity strategy.

The sides also estimated Georgia's progress on the Euro-Atlantic integration path and the reforms undertaken.

