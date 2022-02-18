Georgia names its main ferroalloys suppliers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia’s imports of ferroalloys from January through November 2021 amounted to $2.5 million, which is an increase of 131.4 percent, compared to $1.08 million over the same period of 2020, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office (Geostat).

The volume of the imported ferroalloys also increased by 28.7 percent, compared to the same period of 2020 – from 1.01 million tons to 1.3 million tons.

TOP-5 exporters of ferro-alloys to Georgia (Jan. through Nov. 2021):

Azerbaijan – $1.9 million;

Turkey – $350,530;

the UAE – $171,180;

Ukraine – $12,080;

Iran – $9,610.

Meanwhile, total Georgia’s imports from January through November 2021 amounted to $8.9 billion, which is an increase of 24.5 percent, compared to $7.2 billion over the reporting period of 2020.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm