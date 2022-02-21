Georgia names main goods in domestic exports in 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia's domestic exports (excluding non-declared exports) from January through December 2021 amounted to $3.1 billion, which is an increase of 29.9 percent, compared to $2.4 billion over 2020, Trend reports via National Statistics Office (Geostat).

Georgia’s domestic exports accounted for 73.7 percent of the total exports in 2021, compared to 72 percent in 2020, the report said.

According to Geostat, the share of the ten largest countries in Georgia's total domestic exports amounted to 78.8 percent. The largest export partners in this regard are: China ($580.9 million), Russia ($555 million), and Turkey ($304.5 million).

Meanwhile, among Georgia’s main commodities in domestic export in 2021, copper ores and concentrates rank first with a 26.1 percent share in total domestic export. The amount of the exported products totaled $815.4 million, which is an increase of 4.7 percent, compared to $779 million worth of exports in 2020.

The share of ferroalloys exports accounted for 15.3 percent of the total domestic export. The exports of ferroalloys in 2021 showed the largest year-on-year increase (93.5 percent) among all commodities – from $246.8 million to $477.4 million.

TOP-5 goods in total Georgian domestic exports (Jan. through Dec. 2021), compared to the same period of 2020:

Copper ores and concentrates – $815.4 million (4.7-percent increase);

Ferro-alloys – $477.4 million (93.5-percent increase);

Wine – $237.7 percent (13.7-percent increase);

Mineral water – $141.8 million (21.6-percent increase);

Nitrogen fertilizers– $116.2 million (65.4-percent increase).

Meanwhile, Georgian exports in 2021 amounted to $4.2 billion – an increase of 26.9 percent, compared to $3.3 billion in 2020.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm