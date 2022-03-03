Georgia receives first batch of medicines from Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has received the first batch of more than 30 types of medicines from Turkey, Trend reports via Georgian media.

“The Health Minister’s visit to Turkey is scheduled for the next week, where meetings will be held with the Minister of Health of Turkey and the Head of the Regulatory Agency in order to simplify this process as much as possible,” the Deputy Minister of Health Ilia Gudushauri said.

Recently, the Georgian Government has signed a relevant decree related to the country's initiative, allowing Turkey to significantly expand its presence in the country's pharmaceutical market.

According to the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, this initiative will help reduce the prices of medicine on the market as well as allow for the inflow of high-quality drugs into the country.

