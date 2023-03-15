EU Council President reaffirms bloc’s “commitment” to Georgia’s European path

Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, on Tuesday reaffirmed the bloc’s commitment to Georgia’s European integration path after his meeting with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili in Brussels, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

Welcoming the Georgian official’s role in “advancing the Georgia’s people aspirations [for Europe]” in his social media post, Michel called the Council’s decision last year to grant Georgia a European perspective a “historic opportunity” that “should not be missed”.

The meeting came following Zourabichvili’s trip to the United States earlier this month, where she met Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor to the President of the US, and was involved in the 67th session of the Commission on the Status of Women of the United Nations Economic and Social Council in New York.