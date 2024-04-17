Georgia adopts draft law "On transparency of foreign influence" in first reading

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. The Georgian Parliament has adopted the draft law "On transparency of foreign influence" in its first reading, Trend reports.

According to the information, 83 MPs voted in favor of the bill. Deputies from the opposition factions left the session hall.

The bill stipulates that NGOs and media funded from abroad should be registered in a special register and fill out an annual declaration.

The draft "On transparency of foreign influence" draft law requires three readings in order to enter into force.

