Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. South Caucasus
  3. Georgia

NATO shows concern about draft law passed in first reading in Georgia

Georgia Materials 19 April 2024 16:32 (UTC +04:00)
NATO shows concern about draft law passed in first reading in Georgia

Follow Trend on

Rana Abdurahmanova
Rana Abdurahmanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. NATO is concerned about the draft law "On transparency of foreign influence" adopted in the first reading in the Georgian Parliament, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Security Policy and Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina said on X, Trend reports.

"It is key for Georgia, as a NATO aspirant, to have the right framework to ensure media freedom and civil society participation," the publication reads.

The NATO representative added that the draft is a step backward and does not further Euro-Atlantic integration.

On April 17, the Georgian Parliament adopted the draft law "On transparency of foreign influence" in the first reading.

According to information, a total of 83 MPs voted 'in favor'. Deputies from opposition factions left the meeting room.

The draft law stipulates that NGOs and media funded from abroad should be registered in a special register and fill out a declaration annually.

The draft law "On transparency of foreign influence" needs to be passed in three readings to enter into force.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more