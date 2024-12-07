Georgian police rounds up handful protesters in Tbilisi for disorderly conduct

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. 48 individuals were apprehended during a nocturnal rally on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi, Georgia, for violating police directives and engaging in minor hooliganism, Trend reports via the country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the Georgian ministry, two more individuals were detained on charges of group violence.

The report indicates that one of the detainees is a foreign national born in 1997.

Since the inception of the protests, a cumulative total of 28 individuals have been apprehended in relation to the ongoing inquiry into aggressive activities.

In a statement regarding the events on the night of December 7, the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that the actions of certain protest groups had turned violent, with demonstrators throwing fireworks, stones, and other objects at law enforcement officers.

It has been reported that one police officer sustained injuries due to the usage of pyrotechnics.

