Georgian PM confirms talks in full swing to get rail link with Azerbaijan back on track

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Georgia and Azerbaijan are in talks to resume train services between Tbilisi and Baku, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said during his visit to Dubai, Trend reports.

Kobakhidze believes that getting the train services back on track is a real win-win for both countries, a golden opportunity that shouldn't be missed.

However, the Georgian PM did not lay out any specific timelines for getting passenger rail services back on track.

At the time of publication, the Ministry of Transport of Georgia and the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan had not responded to our agency's inquiries.

Notably, Azerbaijan is still under a quarantine regime, introduced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and its potential consequences. The quarantine has been extended until April 1, 2025, at 06:00 (GMT+4).

