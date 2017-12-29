Shuttle van crashes into downtown Seattle building, 6 injured

29 December 2017 01:51 (UTC+04:00)

A shuttle van plowed down a busy sidewalk Thursday in the heart of Seattle's downtown retail district and crashed into the front of the Gap store, injuring six people, KOMO News reports.

Officers and medics responded to the scene, at Fifth Avenue and Pine Street, just before noon after receiving multiple reports of pedestrians struck.

Witnesses said the Shuttle Express van jumped the curb and struck several people who were walking along the sidewalk there.

Assistant Seattle Police Chief Marc Garth-Green said the van driver suffered some kind of medical emergency and lost consciousness before the crash. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center and was reported to be in serious condition.

Officials said five pedestrians on the sidewalk were injured and taken to the hospital. Four victims were hit by the van and one was injured by flying glass from the store window as it was struck and shattered. One of the victims hit by the van was reported to be in critical condition, the others are listed as serious at Harborview. The victim hit by flying glass was taken to another hospital with minor injuries.

One passenger was in the shuttle van and was not injured.

Seattle police said the crash was not terrorism-related nor was it intentional.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Report: US, Israel sign secret pact to tackle Iran
Israel 03:58
Romanian hackers charged with disabling DC police cameras during inauguration
World 01:36
U.S. holiday sales set to break records in surprise boon to retail
World 28 December 10:20
Pennsylvania woman gets $284bn electricity bill
World 27 December 12:41
US sanctions North Korean officials involved in ballistic missile program
Other News 27 December 03:51
Russian and US top diplomats seek to boost strategic stability dialogue
Other News 27 December 01:25
College students come up with plug-in to combat fake news
Other News 25 December 22:17
US judge partially lifts Trump ban on Muslim refugees
Other News 24 December 07:13
Three Miss America leaders resign amid leaked email scandal
Other News 24 December 01:46
SpaceX rocket launch sparks fears of UFO sighting in Los Angeles
World 24 December 00:24
Officers shoot and kill gunman who fired at police
World 23 December 23:37
California's Thomas wildfire now largest in state history
World 23 December 10:22
In Silicon Valley, much-feared tax bill pays dividends for workers
World 22 December 16:23
Seoul to buy 20 more F-35s
Other News 22 December 06:07
U.S. House approves $81 billion for disaster aid
Other News 22 December 05:09
US making plans for military attack on North Korea
World 21 December 04:53
Security officer shot, suspect dead at UC Medical in Cincinnati
World 21 December 04:46
Three men injured in US plane crash
World 21 December 02:52