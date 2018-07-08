Nearly 60 people died in Japan as a result of torrential rains

8 July 2018 06:26 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, July 8

Trend:

The number of victims of torrential rains that hit Japan and the landslides caused by them increased to 58 people. On sunday Trend reports with reference to the Kyodo.

According to the latest data, 44 people are still missing. Rescuers, with the support of the soldiers of the Self-Defense Forces of Japan, continued searching operations on Sunday with dawn.

The government of the country, led by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, held an emergency meeting at which the current difficult situation was discussed.

Heavy rains arose due to the impact of the typhoon "Prapirun", which on Wednesday ceased to exist over the Sea of ​​Japan and turned into an area of ​​low pressure. This year it was the seventh typhoon in the Pacific Ocean. Because of the tropical storm in Japan, one person died, about 20 injured.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Japan on alert after execution of doomsday cult founder
Other News 7 July 13:33
11 dead, dozens missing as severe typhoon hits Japan
Other News 7 July 08:39
Japan Executes Aum Shinrikyo Cult Leader - Reports
World 6 July 04:34
Saxo Bank: USD, JPY weak ahead of important US event risks
Economy news 5 July 17:27
Russian, Japanese top diplomats, defense chiefs to meet in Moscow in late July
Russia 5 July 17:06
Japan sends helicopter carrier to South China Sea for a year-long mission
Other News 5 July 03:27
Latest
Azerbaijan eyes to increase hazelnut exports to Europe
Economy news 08:00
Pompeo: North Korea confirms commitment to denuclearization
US 07:48
Haiti protests carry on despite fuel hike U-turn; flights canceled
World 04:59
US warships cross Strait between China and Taiwan Amid trade row
US 03:59
6.5-magnitude quake hits L'Esperance Rock, New Zealand
World 02:33
South Korea denies stopping Iran's oil imports
Iran 01:48
Anti-gun protesters partly block major Chicago freeway
US 00:06
Iran slams Netherlands “unconstructive” expulsion of embassy staffers
Politics 7 July 22:36
Poland to open trade representation in Baku – FM (Exclusive)
Economy news 7 July 21:09