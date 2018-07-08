Nearly 60 people died in Japan as a result of torrential rains

Tehran, Iran, July 8

Trend:

The number of victims of torrential rains that hit Japan and the landslides caused by them increased to 58 people. On sunday Trend reports with reference to the Kyodo.

According to the latest data, 44 people are still missing. Rescuers, with the support of the soldiers of the Self-Defense Forces of Japan, continued searching operations on Sunday with dawn.

The government of the country, led by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, held an emergency meeting at which the current difficult situation was discussed.

Heavy rains arose due to the impact of the typhoon "Prapirun", which on Wednesday ceased to exist over the Sea of ​​Japan and turned into an area of ​​low pressure. This year it was the seventh typhoon in the Pacific Ocean. Because of the tropical storm in Japan, one person died, about 20 injured.

