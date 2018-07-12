UN Security Council condemns violence in Haiti

The Security Council on Thursday strongly condemned the recent violence in Haiti and called for calm and restraint, Xinxua reported.

The members of the council acknowledged the right to peaceful assembly and condemned all acts of violence and attacks on civilians, which have resulted in several deaths, said the council in a press statement.

They called for the immediate cessation of all forms of violence and for those responsible for crimes to be held accountable.

The council members called on all parties in Haiti to remain calm, exercise restraint, and to avoid acts that could contribute to instability. They underlined the importance of respecting the rule of law and democratic order and not resorting to violence or criminal activity, said the statement.

The members of the Security Council expressed support for the Haitian government to work with all key actors to quickly restore order, ensure the security of people and property, and overcome the challenges faced by the country, it said.

Plans to raise fuel prices sparked violent demonstrations in the past days in Haiti. Although the price hikes have been scrapped, protests have continued with political demands.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news