Danone sells U.S. organic salad business to Taylor Farms

12 April 2019 10:07 (UTC+04:00)

French food group Danone said on Friday it had signed a definitive agreement for the sale of Earthbound Farms, its U.S. organic salad business, to California-based Taylor Farms, reports Trend with reference to Reuters

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The sale of Earthbound Farms, which had 2018 sales of about $400 million, is part of Danone’s portfolio management and capital allocation optimization strategy, the company statement said.

Danone Chief Executive Emmanuel Faber said in February the loss-making Earthbound Farms was under “intense strategic scrutiny”.

