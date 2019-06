One man was killed in a shooting in downtown Ottawa Friday night, Ottawa police said Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The shooting occured in well-known Byward Market in downtown Ottawa around 10 p.m. Friday. Bars and restaurants in the area were busy with people watching the Toronto Raptors game.

Access to Byward Market Square was closed Saturday morning as police were still collecting evidence.

