Tanker attacks in Gulf of Oman stoke fears over conflict and oil

13 June 2019 22:11 (UTC+04:00)

Two oil tankers were attacked on Thursday and left adrift in the Gulf of Oman, driving up oil prices and stoking fears of a new confrontation between Iran and the United States, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The White House said President Donald Trump had been briefed and that the U.S. government would continue to assess the situation. Washington accused Tehran of being behind a similar attack on May 12 on four tankers in the same area, a vital shipping route through which much of the world’s oil passes.

Tensions between Iran and the United States, along with its allies including Saudi Arabia, have risen since Washington pulled out of a deal last year between Iran and global powers that aimed to curb Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

Iran has repeatedly warned it would block the Strait of Hormuz, near where the attacks happened, if it cannot sell its oil due to U.S. sanctions.

No one has claimed Thursday’s attacks and no one has specifically blamed them on any party.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Expert: Russia-Azerbaijan-Iran regional partnership testifies their interest in INTC project
Business 18:51
Iran's Zarif calls oil tanker incidents "suspicious", wants regional talks
Other News 14:52
Iran supreme leader says he has no intention to make or use nuclear weapons
Other News 14:03
Oil surges after report of tanker incident in Gulf of Oman near Iran
Other News 11:28
Huawei files to trademark mobile OS around the world after U.S. ban
Other News 10:57
Rouhani: Cause of all current tensions in region is US’ economic war against Iranian nation
Politics 12 June 23:42
Latest
Trump says neither Iran nor U.S. ready to make a deal
Iran 23:03
Azerbaijani First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of new building of orphanage-kindergarten No 11 in Yasamal district (PHOTO)
Politics 21:23
Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva views conditions in Children's Arts School No. 2 (PHOTO)
Politics 20:49
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of new building of children's shelter (PHOTO)
Society 20:07
Uzbekistan may abolish VAT benefits for food products
Uzbekistan 19:37
Uzbekistan's AGMK increases extraction of precious metals from ore
Uzbekistan 19:05
Expert: Russia-Azerbaijan-Iran regional partnership testifies their interest in INTC project
Business 18:51
Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency expanding co-op geography
Business 18:28
Expert: North-South Int’l Transport Corridor to be mulled at Baku-Moscow-Tehran summit
Business 18:03