7-magnitude quake struck Kermadec Islands, northeast of New Zealand

16 June 2019 04:41 (UTC+04:00)

A 7-magnitude quake struck the Kermadec Islands region in the Pacific Ocean at 10:55 am New Zealand local time on Sunday, approximately 800-1000 km northeast of New Zealand's North Island, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The spokesman from GeoNet told Xinhua the New Zealand department concerned does not think the quake will cause any potential risks to New Zealand.

New Zealand Civil Defence and Emergency Management said based on current information, the initial assessment is that the quake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose any threat to New Zealand.

Before, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, based in Hawaii, said a tsunami threat existed for parts of the Pacific located closer to the earthquake.

The Kermadec Islands are a subtropical island arc in the South Pacific Ocean. Since last September, a 6.7-magnitude quake and a 6.4-magnitude one have respectively hit the islands, however, no casualties reported.

